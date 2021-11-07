Jake Cuenca visits delivery rider hit by stray bullet in car chase

MANILA – Jake Cuenca visited a delivery rider who got injured by a stray bullet following a car chase he got embroiled in with anti-narcotics operatives last month.

On Instagram, the actor shared photos of him as he personally met Grab driver Eleazar Martinito, who appears to be recuperating.

“Masaya ako na nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataon na madalaw si eleazar martinito ang grab driver na nasaktan sa isang insidenteng hindi ko malilimutan,” Cuenca wrote in the caption.

“Taos pusong pasasalamat sa mga pulis na tumulong sa iyo at naging tulay para makilala kita,” he added.

Cuenca said he is very grateful to know that Martinito is now in a better situation together with his family.

“Labis ang aking pasasalamat sa Panginoong Diyos na nasa maayos kang kalagayan kasama ang iyong pamilya. Hangad ko ang iyong patuloy na kaligtasan at nawa’y makabalik agad sa iyong trabaho,” he said.

To end his post, Cuenca vowed to be there for Martinito if he needs anything.

“Nandito lang ako para sa’yo Ely,” he said.

Cuenca had said that he did not stop when authorities chased him from Mandaluyong City until Pasig City nearly a month ago because they were in civilian clothes, with firearms.

He said it was when he saw policemen in uniform who flagged him down that prompted him to stop.

He said he did not notice sideswiping another car, which was cited by police as the reason why he was being chased.

