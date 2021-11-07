MANILA – Albie Casino and Alexa Ilacad have finally made up after clashing with each other inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house.

On Day 22 of the reality show, Casino was the one who approached Ilacad to apologize for their misunderstanding.

“Pasensya na ha,” he quipped. “Ang tagal na nating magkakilala, ngayon pa tayo na-bad trip sa isa’t isa.”

To which, Ilacad replied: “I am sorry too. I love you still. I love you always.”

While inside the confession room, Casino told Kuya that he feels so much better now that he has no more animosity with any of his fellow housemates.

“Humingi na po ako ng pasensya sa kanya. Inakbayan ko na lang po siya tapos sabi ko na lang ‘Pasensya na ha? Nag-abot-abot lang talaga sa akin lahat.’ Si Alexa naman, sabi niya, ‘Sus hindi pa nga sigawan yun eh,’” he narrated to Kuya.

“Happy na po ako na wala na akong tension dito sa bahay. Feeling ko tama yung decision ko na hinintay ko po na talagang ngayon kami nag-usap. Ayaw ko pong minamadali yung mga ganyang bagay pero hindi rin po tamang pinapatagal ng sobra. Hinanap ko lang po talaga yung tamang tiyempo,” he added.

Casino also reiterated that he wanted to preserve their friendship since he has known Ilacad for a while, and they worked together before. The two were co-stars in the recently concluded ABS-CBN series "Init sa Magdamag."

“Katulad ng lagi kong sinasabi, ang tagal ko na siyang kilala, excited ako na makakasama ko siya dito. Siguro naman po sa pamilya, meron naman talagang oras na nag-aaway pero hindi naman ibig sabihin nun hindi niyo na mahal ang isa’t isa,” he said.

Prior to their reconciliation, Ilacad and Casino had not been talking to each other since the latter shouted at her during the punishment task. For over a day, they would ignore each other, their fellow housemates observed.

Ilacad did attempt to speak with Casino, but the latter put off the conversation to another day, admitting he was “not in the mood” to be talking with anyone. His “social battery,” he later said, was drained.