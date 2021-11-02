Former ‘Init sa Magdamag’ co-stars and now-‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates Alexa Ilacad and Albie Casiño clash in the November 2 episode of the reality show. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Albie Casiño did not mince words as he complained about his housemate Alexa Ilacad, in the November 2 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Casiño and Ilacad, co-stars in the recently concluded series “Init sa Magdamag,” clashed over the choice of food supply to prioritize, as well as Ilacad’s supposed tendency to keep food items to herself.

Ilacad appeared oblivious, as Casiño bemoaned her behavior in a hushed chat with Eian Rances, another housemate.

“Medyo ayoko kung paano siya umasta dito sa bahay,” Casiño said. “Hindi niya bahay ’to. Kailangan niyang alalahanin ‘yan.”

“Ano, porke’t matagal na siya sa industriya, ganiyan na siya umasta? Matagal na rin naman ako sa industriya, hindi naman ako ganiyan umasta,” he added.

Earlier in the episode, Rances, in a separate conversation with housemates Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez and Brenda Mage, likened Ilacad’s interaction with them to ordering them around.

Rances advised Casiño to be patient with Ilacad, to avoid further friction. Casiño then recalled another instance where Ilacad supposedly pushed him aside as she emphasized owning a drink she was brewing.

“Dude, ayoko siya kung paano siya umasta dito,” he said.

Casiño shared that he was at first thrilled to find out that Ilacad was a fellow housemate, mentioning their being co-stars prior to entering “PBB.”

“Saka hassle pa kasi siya pa ’yung pinaka kilala ko dito. Happy pa ako noong una na makakasama ko siya. Tapos siya pa ’yung pinaka irita ako sa lahat,” he said.

Casiño continued complaining about Ilacad with another set of housemates — Kyle Echarri and TJ Valderrama — particularly mentioning the instances she supposedly hid food items.

“Napaka walang hiya mo naman,” Casiño said of Ilacad. “Lahat tayo dito gutom.”

By the conclusion of the Tuesday episode, Casiño and Ilacad had yet to discuss the issue face to face. Ilacad also appeared to be unaware of her housemates’ comments about her behavior.

It remains to be seen whether Ilacad will be confronted by any of them to raise their observations personally.

Here are other highlights of the episode, chronicling Day 18:

