‘PBB’: Albie Casiño gets candid about living with ADHD

‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Albie Casiño discusses living with ADHD with ‘Kuya’ in the reality show’s October 31 episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actor Albie Casiño candidly discussed how he has opted to live with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, in the Sunday episode of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Casiño, 28, entered the reality show on the 12th day of its ongoing “Kumunity” season.

In the October 31 episode chronicling Day 16, Casiño’s morning routine of exercising was shown.

“If I don’t work out, I get stressed. You can’t talk to me straight,” Casiño told his fellow celebrity housemate, showbiz newcomer Shanaia Gomez. “To be honest, it’s more for my mental health than my physical health.”

In the confession room, where housemates talk with “Kuya,” Casiño explained why he takes his time working out. Just moments prior, he was seen focused on exercising, while the rest of the housemates enjoyed bonding in the swimming pool.

“Matagal po ako mag-exercise talaga, kasi ‘yan po ‘yung oras ko para ma-calm ‘yung mind ko. Wala akong ibang iniisip kundi ‘yung workout,” he said.

“Dahil po sa condition ko — meron po kasi akong ADHD — ‘yung utak ko, ang dami niyang iniisip palagi. Pag nakakapag-exercise ako, I’m in the moment na, ‘Walang ibang importante ngayon, except itong workout na ‘to,’” Casiño shared.

Referring to keeping fit and working out, the actor added, “When I’m able to do things like this, it just reassures me how strong I am.”

ADHD is one of the most common mental disorders affecting children and many adults, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Symptoms of ADHD include “inattention (not being able to keep focus), hyperactivity (excess movement that is not fitting to the setting) and impulsivity (hasty acts that occur in the moment without thought),” the group said.

Adults who are diagnosed with ADHD are treated with medication, psychotherapy, or both. The American Psychiatric Association said behavior management strategies, such as activities that “minimize distractions and increase structure and organization,” specifically with close relations can help address the symptoms.

