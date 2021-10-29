MANILA — Controversial actor Albie Casiño has finally entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house, with a first task involving a creepy doll making for hilarious moments in the Friday episode.

Casiño was the latest celebrity housemate to join the reality show on its 14th day, having completed his self-quarantine in line with health protocols.

Before he could join the housemates, Casiño was tasked to play the mysterious voice behind a toy doll, whom he named Ben.

His mission: tap a housemate as an accomplice who will pretend to have owned the doll as a child. The reward for Casiño, if the accomplice successfully convinces the other housemates — emerge from isolation and introduce himself to the rest in the flesh.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, the accomplice, was not aware of the identity of the person behind the doll, and could only hear Casiño’s altered voice.

As conniving partners, Bernardo could only converse with “Ben” when she was alone in a room.

Thanks to Bernardo’s acting skills — and accomplishing her additional task of helping singer Anji Salvacion overcome her fear of dolls — Casiño was let out of the isolated room and got to meet his accomplice face to face.

Here are the rest of the highlights of “PBB’s” Day 14:

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.