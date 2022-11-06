Watch more News on iWantTFC

K-pop singer Bessie of the girl group Lapillus dropped Sunday a cover of Filipino artist Maymay Entrata's hit "Amakabogera."

The 2-minute cover was uploaded on Lapillus' official YouTube channel, showing Bessie display her vocal abilities as she performed the song in a studio.

Also on Sunday, Lapillus arrived in Manila for another round of promotional activities. They will be joined by their label-mates, boy band TFN (formerly T1419).

LOOK: Heads up, Filo Lapis!



KPop girl group Lapillus is back in Manila for a project that will be unveiled in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/eYVtFl0vSb — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 6, 2022

The 6-piece group, which includes former ABS-CBN actress Chantal Videla, previously held fan meetings in the Philippines last September.

Lapillus and TFN are managed by MLD Entertainment, which also produced girl group Momoland of "Bboom Bboom" fame.

Meanwhile, Entrata recently dropped her a new single titled "Puede Ba." She is nominated for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

— With a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News