Promotional photo for K-pop group Lapillus' extended play 'Girl's Round Part. 1.' Photo: Twitter/offclLapillus

K-pop girl group Lapillus made its first comeback on Thursday, dropping the extended play (EP) "Girl's Round Part.1."

The six-piece act, which includes Filipino-Argentinian member Chantal Videla or Chanty, also dropped the music video for the 5-track EP's lead single "Gratata."

In an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News, member Yue described "Gratata" as a song that shows "a complete, different Lapillus with strong performances and really great vocals."

The release comes three months since Lapillus debuted with the single "Hit Ya!".

Earlier this month, the sextet visited the Philippines for 2 weeks of media engagements, TV appearances, and fan meetings at malls in Metro Manila.

In October, the group is set to perform at K-pop festival KAMP Los Angeles in the United States, joining popular acts like Super Junior, EXO's Kai, Monsta X, and iKON.

Lapillus is the latest idol group from MLD Entertainment, home to fellow female act Momoland of the viral hit "Bboom Bboom."

