MTV EMA: Maymay Entrata nominated as Best Asia Act

MANILA — Maymay Entrata is not finished slaying.

The “Amakabogera” hitmaker scored Wednesday another “kabog” moment as she was named among the nominees for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

Entrata, 25, is nominated for the award alongside Indonesia’s NIKI, Thailand’s SILVY, Japan’s The Rampage from Exile Tribe, and South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

“A huge thank you po to @mtvema for recognizing my song and giving me the privilege to be with the other amazing artists, nominated in this category!” Entrata said.

“At sa mahal kong kabogeras, di tayo aabot dito kundi dahil po sa inyo, maraming salamat po,” she wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the announcement.

Entrata expressed gratitude also to ABS-CBN’s Star Pop, the recording label which produced her massive hit “Amakabogera.”

Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until Nov. 9, according to MTV EMA.

The 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13, with live broadcast across 170 countries on MTV channels.

