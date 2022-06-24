MANILA -- The music video for actress-recording artist Maymay Entrata's hit single "Amakabogera" has reached 15 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube.

As of writing, the more than three-minute video, which premiered last October 22 on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel, has gained 15,318,588 views.

Early this month, Entrata, who returned to the country after staying in Canada for months, was welcomed by her "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

"Amakabogera," which talks about being unapologetic and confidently beautiful, was released under Star Pop. It is the follow-up to Entrata's "Di Kawalan," which was released in May 2021.

Entrata started her showbiz career when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother" where she was first paired with fellow housemate Edward Barber.

Aside from TV series and digital shows, Entrata has also appeared in several films, including in the Philippines' all-time highest grossing movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Last year, Entrata starred in the romantic-comedy film "Princess DayaReese" with Edward Barber.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC