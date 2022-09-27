LOOK: Maymay is 'Captain Kabogera' on SLAY cover

MANILA — Star Magic has unveiled the cover of SLAY’s second issue, featuring actress-singer Maymay Entrata as “Captain Kabogera.”

O Captain! Maymay Captain! ⚓️👠



Slay Cover Girl Maymay Entrata is CAPTAIN KABOGERA! And she has set sail for the Kabog-ERA!



Come on board and witness her new journey

on Star Magic’s 4-Part Digital Video Magazine, #SLAY Volume 2, premiering soon on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/fjrexnJq5u — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) September 27, 2022

Donning a bikini, Entrata, 25, is seen in a sailing-themed pictorial on the cover of the digital magazine, released on Tuesday.

“She has set sail for the Kabog-Era! Come on board and witness her new journey,” Star Magic said, leading up to the premiere of the 4-part video magazine on YouTube.

Entrata will be joined by winning “Slaymates” — upcoming Star Magic talents chosen through an online campaign — at the advanced screening and virtual meet-and-greet of the issue on September 28.

The “Amakabogera” hitmaker is only the second SLAY cover girl after actress-singer Alexa Ilacad.

Star Magic describes SLAY as “a digital video magazine celebrating the beauty and power of women.”

SLAY is also said to be “a platform where women get to splay being a cover girl and uncover themselves as they share their ow stories of inspiration.”

