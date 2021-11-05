Manila Luzon named Piolo Pascual as her choice of leading man if she were to have a teleserye, and Sassa Gurl as a possible collaborator on TikTok. Photos from Piolo Pascual, Manila Luzon, and Sassa Gurl's Instagram accounts

As Manila Luzon gears up for the premiere of “Drag Den Philippines,” the pioneering drag reality show in the country, the well-loved drag queen has named Filipino personalities she would like to collaborate with in the future.

After signing a contract with Cornerstone Entertainment early this week, Manila Luzon got candid when asked about the possibility of doing a soap opera with a Filipino leading man.

Picking Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual as her choice of onscreen partner, Manila Luzon quipped that their height difference might be a concern.

“I do feel like my life is a soap opera because of all the drama. But if I would have a leading man, it would probably be Piolo Pascual. He's so sexy,” she said.

“But I hear he is only 5'10 so maybe if we do a scene together he'll have to wear high-heel shoes and I'll be in flats,” she added, in jest.

Manila Luzon is also open to creating videos with viral TikTok creator Sassa Gurl, but admitted editing content on the platform is difficult for her to do.

“I am a Drag Queen of a certain age. TikTok videos are difficult. But I would love to have Sassa Gurl help me with some TikToks...We're going to be making some content,” she said.

Aside from Pascual and Sassa Gurl, Manila Luzon is hoping to meet another ABS-CBN star, Sam Milby, whom she expects would introduce her to his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

“I'm very very excited to meet Sam Milby. He's very handsome. But I am mostly excited because hopefully he introduces me to Catriona Gray,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manila Luzon has nothing but praise for all the Filipino drag queens who applied for the “Drag Den Philippines,” which she will be hosting. She took particular pride in the high level of creativity she has seen so far.

The reality series will be available exclusively on the on-demand streaming platform WeTV. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.