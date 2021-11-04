Photo from Drag Den Philippines' Facebook account

MANILA -- Manila Luzon has nothing but praise for all the Filipino drag queens who applied for the upcoming reality series “Drag Den Philippines,” which she will be hosting.

In a virtual press conference after signing a contract with Cornerstone Entertainment, Manila Luzon proudly noted the high level of creativity of the Pinoy drag queens who submitted their application for the first-ever drag competition in the country.

“We have searched every barangay for the fiercest drag queens here in the Philippines. And we have found thousands of beautiful, talented, witty, and creative drag artists from all walks of life,” she said.

“The creativity of the Filipinos is off the charts. So it was a very difficult task for us here at ‘Drag Den’ to narrow it down to our select group of competitors.”

Manila Luzon also said the beauty of Filipino queens is incomparable to other parts of the world, assuring the Pinoy audience of talented local contestants.

“There is nothing like the beauty of these queens. Anywhere around the world, you won't find any queens more beautiful than Filipino queens,” she quipped.

According to her, she is also excited for the successful applicants, who will be getting prime exposure once the show starts airing on streaming platform WeTV.

“I am most excited about is for the Filipino audience to meet these talented local queens who have been here this whole time, and you might not know that they are here. I'm really excited about the exposure that these queens will get,” Manila Luzon said.

“And I'm really excited for the love and adoration that the audience at home will have for them.”

She also vowed to change the landscape of drag culture in the Philippines.

“I would say one of the greatest powers of drag is your creativity. It takes a lot of creativity to put yourself together and create this look. It takes a lot of creativity to not show that you are very much pain under this hot wig in this very humid country,” she explained.

Manila Luzon officially confirmed that she will be hosting the competition and has affirmed that her role will be to encourage people to be more expressive in how they show themselves and live their lives.

“I might not be the most qualified to this position but I was the only one to turn in an application,” she said in jest.

