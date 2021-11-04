Photo from Drag Den Philippines' Facebook account

MANILA -- Manila Luzon is back in the Philippines to give an update on the much-anticipated reality show “Drag Den Philippines.”

On Thursday, Manila Luzon formally announced that she is hosting the upcoming reality competition aside from signing up with Cornerstone Entertainment.

“I have all eyes on me from all over the globe and now I am super thrilled to have all eyes on me here in the homeland. It's with great pride that I will host the very first-ever reality TV drag pageant, 'Drag Den Philippines,'” Manila Luzon said.

The popular Filipino-American drag queen also gamely answered some questions from Pinoy fans, such as the difference between “Drag Den Philippines” and the hit reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Manila Luzon highlighted how the upcoming show centers on Filipino queens.

“Drag Den Philippines is a show that is for Filipinos, by Filipinos. We are creating a show very unique to the Philippines. And we are showcasing what the Philippines really has to offer -- what we can originally offer. And, we're keeping most of the proceeds here in the Philippines and not exporting it to other countries,” she said.

Manila Luzon appeared as a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” third season in 2011. He returned to the show in 2012 for the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” where he got eliminated in the third episode.

She also competed in the fourth installment of "All Stars" where she was controversially booted out in the eighth episode.

Asked about her message for RuPaul, Manila Luzon showered the most popular drag queen in the world with gratitude for the opportunities she had received in the show.

“I actually wanna thank RuPaul. RuPaul has given me opportunities beyond my wildest dream. It's been quite an experience to be part of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' They asked me twice and I was on the show three times. I've always taken advantage of those opportunities. And I want to say that I am taking that and bringing it here in the Philippines,” Manila Luzon said.

She went on to say she is excited she to play her “RuPaul fantasy” when she starts hosting “Drag Den Philippines.”

“I'm really excited to get to play my RuPaul fantasy. And provide opportunities to the local queens the same way RuPaul gave it to me. RuPaul, thank you,” she added.

The reality series will be available exclusively on the on-demand streaming platform WeTV. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Drag Den Philippines,” which was first unveiled in June, is the first drag reality show in the Philippines.