LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Maja Salvador in new 'Iron Heart' photos

MANILA — Richard Gutierrez and Maja Salvador portray lovers in the upcoming action drama series “The Iron Heart,” as seen in the latest batch of behind-the-scenes photos released on Thursday.

ARE YOU READY FOR ACTION PACKED NIGHTS?! 👊🏼💪🏼



Here's a glimpse of #TheIronHeart cast Richard Gutierrez, Jake Cuenca, Sue Ramirez, Albert Martinez, Enzo Pineda, and Maja Salvador on the set! 📸



Malapit na nilang ipakilala ang kanilang kanya-kanyang lakas simula November 14! pic.twitter.com/xPqg4ynU6h — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) November 3, 2022

In one image from producer Star Creatives, the first-time screen partners are shown in an affectionate moment while inside a passenger jeepney. Another leading lady, Sue Ramirez, is seen with Gutierrez in another photo, hinting at a love triangle.

An action-packed snap, meanwhile, features Gutierrez in a struggle with Jake Cuenca.

A trio of men in suits — Albert Martinez, Diether Ocampo, and Enzo Pineda — appear menacing in a fourth photo.

TAKE A PEEK OF THESE INTENSE SCENES YOU SHOULDN’T MISS IN #TheIronHeart! ⛓



ABANGAN si Richard Gutierrez sa #TheIronHeart this NOVEMBER 14! 👀#ParaSaanAngLakasMo pic.twitter.com/0ucu2PbyBO — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) November 2, 2022

Earlier pictures on the set gave glimpses of Gutierrez’s other action scenes, including one where he appears to be an inmate and another where his character participates in a fighting tournament.

Teasers of “The Iron Heart” previously showed Gutierrez transforming from a prisoner to a dapper agent, as well as a mission where he blows up a chopper without getting detected.

“The Iron Heart” is scheduled to premiere on November 14.

Related video: