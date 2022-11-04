LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Maja Salvador in new 'Iron Heart' photos

MANILA — Richard Gutierrez and Maja Salvador portray lovers in the upcoming action drama series “The Iron Heart,” as seen in the latest batch of behind-the-scenes photos released on Thursday.
In one image from producer Star Creatives, the first-time screen partners are shown in an affectionate moment while inside a passenger jeepney. Another leading lady, Sue Ramirez, is seen with Gutierrez in another photo, hinting at a love triangle.
An action-packed snap, meanwhile, features Gutierrez in a struggle with Jake Cuenca.
A trio of men in suits — Albert Martinez, Diether Ocampo, and Enzo Pineda — appear menacing in a fourth photo.
Earlier pictures on the set gave glimpses of Gutierrez’s other action scenes, including one where he appears to be an inmate and another where his character participates in a fighting tournament.
Teasers of “The Iron Heart” previously showed Gutierrez transforming from a prisoner to a dapper agent, as well as a mission where he blows up a chopper without getting detected.
“The Iron Heart” is scheduled to premiere on November 14.
