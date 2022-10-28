Richard Gutierrez stars in ‘The Iron Heart.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Richard Gutierrez shows his fighting skills, as well as his debonaire transformation from being an inmate, in a new teaser of the action series “The Iron Heart” released on Friday.

Aside from the chopper explosion seen in the first teaser, the second, extended look at the ABS-CBN teleserye follows Gutierrez’s character as he trains, participates in combat tournament, and goes on a mission that puts his mettle to the test.

In a glimpse of his exceptional strength, the lead character unshackles himself from a chain by sheer force, to the shock of his companion, portrayed by Pepe Herrera.

“Ikaw ba si Thor?” his ally asks, in reference to the Marvel superhero and the mythical god of thunder.

While details of “The Iron Heart’s” story remain under wraps, Gutierrez’s apparent transformation from a prisoner to a dapper agent — or vice versa — hints at a significant character journey.

Previously announced cast members of “The Iron Heart” include Maja Salvador, Jake Cuenca, and Sue Ramirez.

The Star Creatives production is scheduled to premiere on November 14.

Gutierrez’s last teleserye project was “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” where he similarly had an action-packed portrayal as one of Cardo’s (Coco Martin) mortal enemies.