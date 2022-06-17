Coco Martin and Richard Gutierrez pose on the set of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ Instagram: @richardgutz

Lito, Cardo’s bitter rival in love, is no more in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In the June 17 episode of the hit teleserye, Cardo (Coco Martin) and Lito’s (Richard Gutierrez) bloody clash ended with the latter with a knife to the heart, and the hero cop declaring, “Para kay Alyana!”

Cardo’s wife Alyana (Yassi Pressman) had died after Lito set up Cardo’s group to be cornered by Black Ops, the elite combat unit sent after Task Force Agila.

Since then, the two have been aiming for each other’s necks, with Lito believing the death of Alyana, his childhood sweetheart, was Cardo’s fault for bringing her along in his missions.

With Cardo finally avenging his wife, Richard Gutierrez, who portrays Lito, reached his final episode in “Ang Probinsyano.” In a reel aired afterwards, the series paid tribute to Gutierrez, who joined the cast in July 2020.

On Instagram, Gutierrez shared behind-the-scenes photos of him with Martin on set, when they filmed Lito and Cardo’s final face-off.

The actor thanked fans of the nearly 7-year-old show for making the June 16 episode a record-breaker for “Ang Probinsyano,” after logging its all-time high number of concurrent live viewers on Kapamilya Online Live, at over 320,000.

Quoting a line from the Bible, Gutierrez captioned the photos of him with Martin, “As iron sharpens iron, so as one man sharpens another.”

“All the glory to the most high,” he said.