MANILA -- In celebration of its 30th year, the longest drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is bringing back this November some of the best stories it aired that featured top Kapamilya actors such as Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Anne Curtis and Angel Locsin.

First to air is the story of Edwin Pranada, a cosmetic tattooist who will find love and hope by giving free service to people who are battling alopecia. Actor-host Enchong Dee will play Pranada in the special episode titled "Ink of Smile" on November 6.

On November 13, “MMK” will air anew the episode of Martin and Sta. Maria where the "Ang Probinsyano" star played an underground boxer who decided to change his job for his wife Mila and his son.

However, as he was looking to find another job, he committed a crime that triggered hate and anger from his family. He would soon realize his mistakes and became a better father and husband to his family.

Following Martin and Sta. Maria is the story of the founder of the FILGUYS Association in Hong Kong Marrz Balaoro, played by Anne Curtis, who flew to Hong Kong to fight for her independence as a member of the LGBTQIA community.

Despite discrimination from others, especially from her father, Balaoro embraced her gender preference and eventually inspired others to accept who they are.

The last Saturday of November will feature the 2018 Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Single Drama/Telemoviena "Kotse-Kotsehan" starring Romana and Locsin.

The story focused on Samina’s (Locsin) version of how she met the child of Idai (Romana) who was allegedly kidnapped. She would try to prove her innocence from the crime thrown against her.

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” is aired on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC.