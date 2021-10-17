Watch more on iWantTFC

Asia’s longest-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and its iconic host Charo Santos-Concio received a fitting tribute on the show's 30th anniversary, on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday.

Santos-Concio personally witnessed the touching performances of Kapamilya artists to mark MMK's three decades of delivering stories of Filipinos that are full of hope, courage, and inspiration.

“Sa loob ng 30 taon, magkasama tayong tumawa, umiyak at natuto sa mga kuwentong ibinahagi sa atin ng ating mga Kapamilya -- mga kuwentong kinapulutan ng iba't ibang aral,” the former ABS-CBN executive said to open the segment.

The tribute was highlighted by the newest rendition of the show’s theme song, performed by “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion JM Yosures.

Aside from Yosures, singers Darren Espanto, KZ Tandingan, Ogie Alcasid, Kyla, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jason Dy, Erik Santos, Klarisse de Guzman, Nina, and Regine Velasquez also offered classic OPMs to serenade Santos-Concio and the viewers.

Celebrities from different generations spoke as well about the impact of “MMK” in their lives and to the Filipino people.

Veteran actor Dante Rivero, who appeared in several episodes including in the early years of the show, expressed gratitude to his friend Santos-Concio for the opportunity of guesting on “MMK.”

“Ako ay natutuwa at ako'y naging bahagi ng MMK. Isa ako sa mga nag-umpisa mag-guest sa kanila because of Charo na kaibigan ko noon pa. Ang MMK kasi ay true story. Sa MMK, umabot na tayo ng 30 taon. Para kay Charo, thank you so much,” he said.

Award-winning actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin said she owed the drama anthology a part of her career.

“Unang project ko sa ABS-CBN ay MMK. Isa rin yun sa mga nagbukas sa akin ng pintuan para makilala ako bilang aktres. Halos lahat ng artista ay nangangarap na maging parte ng MMK. Kasi dito mo talaga masusubukan ang dedikasyon sa inyong trabaho, ang inyong galing,” she said in video clip.

Locsin prays that the show will last long to cover more stories that may inspire Filipino viewers.

Last to give a message was actress Kathryn Bernardo, who admitted to growing up watching “MMK.”

“Dati, kapag pinapanood mo lang, ang dami mo nang matututunan. Pero kapag ikaw na mismo yung nag-portray ng role, na-open yung eyes ko na ito pala yung realidad. Bawat tao may dinadala sa kanilang buhay,” Bernardo shared.

“Napaka-importante ng MMK sa buhay nating lahat. Binibigyan ka niya ng hope. Gusto ko magpasalamat sa lahat ng kwentong ibinahagi nyo.”

Santos-Concio thanked all the show's letter senders and assured the public of more stories to be featured.

“For 30 years, isa pong karangalan ng MMK ang mga kuwento ng inspirasyon, pagbangon at pagmamahal ng ating mga Kapamilya. Makakaasa po kayo na patuloy ang magkasama nating paglalakbay sa paglalahad ng mga kuwentong ito,” she said.

