MANILA -- ABS-CBN's long-running drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK)" will feature the life story of a cosmetic tattooist Edwin Pranada, who will find love and hope by giving free service to people who are battling alopecia.

Actor-host Enchong Dee will play Pranada in the special episode titled "Ink of Smile," which is part of MMK's 30th anniversary.

In a digital conference on Tuesday, Dee shared some details about his "MMK" episode.

"Si Edwin Pranada someone na hindi talaga nakaramdam ng pagmamahal and for the longest time lagi niyang hinahanap 'yung pagmamahal na 'yon from his family to the point na every relationship he goes through parang pakiramdam niya ay nagpi-fail siya because hindi niya alam kung paano ba pagmamahal," Dee said.

"Ang dami niyang pinagdaanan, ang dami niyang pagkakamali pero eventually through cosmetic and aesthetic tattooing doon niya na-realize na ganoon pala ang kasiyahan na pwede mong mabigay sa isang tao. Unti-unti niyang natutunan kung paano magbigay ng magmahal, eventually natutunan niya ring iproseso 'yung pagmamahal na natatanggap niya," he continued.

"It took him a while pero dumating siya sa point na 'yon and I think that's always the message of 'MMK' na kahit anuman ang pagdaanan natin hindi matatapos 'yung kuwento natin hanggang nabubuhay tayo and mayroon tayong pag-asa na magbago."

The episode, which also stars Jef Gaitan and Aurora Sevilla under the direction of Jerome Pobocan, will air on November 6.

Aside from "Ink of Smile," the longest drama anthology in Asia will continue to bring stories of inspiration, hope and love this month of November with the re-airing of episodes with Coco Martin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Anne Curtis, Bianca King, Dimples Romana and Angel Locsin.





"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.