Liza Soberano and James Reid continued their Hollywood circuit Wednesday (Manila time) with their attendance to the Los Angeles premiere of the drama film “My Policeman.”

Liza Soberano and James Reid pose together during the LA premiere of ‘My Policeman.’ Instagram: @lizasoberano

On Instagram, Soberano shared a photo of her with Reid posing as they arrived at the Regency Bruin Theater in West Hollywood.

Among the stars of “My Policeman” who attended were Harry Styles and David Dawson, who portray secret lovers in 1950s Brighton.

Soberano, 24, and Reid, 29, have been pursuing collaborations and other work engagements in the US in recent months. The actress signed as a talent under Reid’s agency Careless Music early this year.

Soberano notably just finished filming of her Hollywood film debut “Lisa Frankenstein,” where she stars alongside Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

Reid, meanwhile, has been collaborating with several international artists on his music. He released his second studio album, “Lovescene,” in October.