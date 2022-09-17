Photos from Liza Soberano's Instagram account

MANILA – The filming of “Lisa Frankenstein”, which includes actress Liza Soberano among its cast members, has come to its end.

Soberano took to her Instagram account to share a photo of their last day on the set together with co-stars Henry Eikenberry and Joey Harris.

“It’s our last day,” the actress said on her Instagram story.

Soberano has been actively sharing some snaps with some Hollywood stars she was working with for “Lisa Frankenstein.”

Last week, the actress was seen with Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, as well as film producer Mason Novick and director Zelda Williams.

“Finally got these creatures to take a selfie,” Newton tweeted. “I wish you could see what we are up to.”

Soberano’s casting in “Lisa Frankenstein” was announced in August. She portrays Taffy, step-sister to Newton’s character.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

Soberano, who marks her US movie debut with “Lisa Frankenstein,” has been filming in New Orleans.

“It renewed the spark in me, especially with the story like this, it’s so much fun to do,” she earlier told ABS-CBN News.

“It’s something I’ve never done before. I have never been in a horror-comedy-romance film. It’s so playful. American humor is different compared to Filipino humor.”

RELATED VIDEO