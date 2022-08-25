

Careless Management talent Liza Soberano is now living her Hollywood dream as she began filming for the movie "Lisa Frankenstein."

The horror-comedy-romance movie is set in the late '80s and topbilled by Kathryn Newton ("Little Women," "Big Little Lies," "The Society") and Cole Sprouse ("Riverdale") under the direction of Zelda Williams and written by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody.

Soberano is third on the cast sheet, and will give life to the role of Taffy, Newton’s character’s step-sister.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Soberano while on break during the filming of "Lisa Frankenstein" in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are currently on the 12th day of filming. I’ve had six or seven days of filming already," said Soberano, who admitted that she felt intimidated before stepping into the set.

"At first, I was definitely intimidated before I got to meet them, because I didn't know how they’re going to be, how they’re going to treat me."

But Newton and Sprouse made her feel comfortable and welcomed on the set -- a not totally unfamiliar territory for the Filipina actress who has been in the acting game for 12 years now.

"There are definitely some differences compared to the Philippines, quite a few things that I need to adjust to. It renewed the spark in me, especially with the story like this, it’s so much fun to do. It’s something I’ve never done before. I have never been in a horror-comedy-romance film. It’s so playful. American humor is different compared to Filipino humor."

She added, "As soon as I got into it, it was as if I never took a break."

Soberano knows that her millions of followers have been starving to see her back on TV or in a movie and now that the cat is out of the bag, she’s excited for her fans.

"At first I was really scared when it came out ‘cause I didn’t know who leaked it. My dad reposted it from the one who leaked it and I was like, ‘Dad, you’re not supposed to post about it yet.' Because the studio is very strict about not announcing everything until they gave their go signal. But I’m really happy that a lot of people know that I’m working on a project now. My fans have been waiting for the longest time since 2020 for me to go back into acting. I’m happy that finally they have something to look forward to."

Two months ago, Soberano, together with her managers James Reid and Jeff Oh, went around Los Angeles meeting industry folks and networking. They bumped into Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams.

"And sakto the day that I met her, she just got this project ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ greenlit, and she was very excited about it. She was talking about it during our meeting and she said, ‘Why don’t you audition for one of the characters?’ I’m like, 'Sure, I’ll think about it, I’ll read the script and if I like it, I’ll audition for it.’"

A few days flew by and she was already in South Korea when she read the script and sent her self-tape audition. She even filmed herself twice because according to her, the first try went wrong as she was acting and looking straight into the camera.

Two days after, her manager got the call. She can still vividly remember that moment as Oh was incessantly knocking on her hotel door at 7 a.m.

"'You got the role, you got the role!' And I’m like, 'Oh my gosh!' The funny thing is I like to downplay things in my head until I’m actually in that moment. Because I don't want to get too excited tapos biglang mauudlot," said Soberano.

Soberano has a few more filming days left in New Orleans.

While she works on the project, she has nothing else on her mind but studying and giving justice to her character and savoring each moment of this Hollywood dream finally coming into life.

As for the movie's playdate, Focus Features has yet to announce when "Lisa Frankenstein" will come out.

