MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez honored his mother, Annabelle Rama on her birthday as she turned 71.

Posting a video of Rama's birthday celebration on his social media account, Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to his mother for her support and love.

"Happy birthday Mom, I would like to honor you and thank you for everything that you have done for the family. For the unconditional love, the constant support, and all the sacrifices you had to endure for us to be where we are today. We appreciate you and we love you so much.," he wrote.

The "Iron Heart" actor also shared the lessons he learned from his mother.

"You taught us the value of family, loyalty and hard work, thank you for never giving up on us when times are hard, never giving up on your marriage when it was tested and always choosing to fight for what is right for the family. Thank you for being brutally honest and real, that's why you are surrounded by real friends who loves and cherish you. On this day I wish you all the happiness in the world, may God give you the desires of your heart and good health always.. again, we love you," he added.

In his contract signing last week, Gutierrez said his mother will continue to guide him in his career. The Kapamilya actor is now being handled by ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic.

"You know my mom has been there since the beginning of my career. Right now she entrusted me with Star Magic and I am officially a Star Magic artist. My mom is there to help guide and support and collaborate with Star Magic and ABS-CBN," Gutierrez said.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC