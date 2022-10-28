MANILA -- Feisty talent manager Annabelle Rama celebrated her 70th birthday with her family, loved ones and friends in a gathering that proved to be star-studded.

Rama marked her birthday with a grand bash held at an exclusive club at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Photos and videos from the celebration were uploaded online by Rama's family and guests.

Among those present at the event were Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez, Willy Revillame Herbert Bautista, Cesar Montano and Ian Veneracion.

Vina Morales, Maja Salvador, Iza Calzado, Ciara Sotto, Karla Estrada, Assunta de Rossi, Angeline Quinto and James Yap were also in attendance.

Rama is married to her husband Eddie Gutierrez for over four decades. They have six children together including Ruffa, Raymond and Richard, who is the lead star of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart."

