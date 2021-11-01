Aljur Abrenica still hopes to be friends with Kylie Padilla

MANILA – Aljur Abrenica is opening up once again about how his relationship with Kylie Padilla turned out amid the drama surrounding their break up.

This comes a week after Padilla broke her silence in a TV interview where she addressed Abrenica’s social media post urging her to admit she had cheated on him first.

While she denied this accusation, saying it would be hard for her to admit to something she did not do, Padilla also talked about their happy memories as a couple in the same interview.

Reacting to that specific portion of Padilla’s narration, Abrenica told Jobert Sucaldito in an interview: “Habang pinapanood ko siya, naaalala ko 'yung mga magagandang pinagsamahan namin. Nakita niyo 'yung mga appreciation namin sa isa't-isa, 'yung pagmamahal namin. Humantong lang talaga sa hindi na kami masaya.”

Like Padilla, Abrenica said he also fondly looks back at the time when the two of them were inseparable when she was pregnant with their first child Alas.

“Yung pag-aalaga ko sa kanya, isa 'yun sa pinakamasaya ko rin [na memory] kasi 'yung pagsilbihan 'yung asawa ko noon, masaya na rin ako noon. Hindi talaga ako nagtrabaho ng nine months. Since day one hindi na ako nagtrabaho. Araw-araw ko lang siyang kasama, inalalayan ko. Araw-araw akong nagluluto ng noodles. Iyon ang kine-crave niya. Binantayan ko talaga. Ang dami kong magagandang memories sa family ko,” he said.

Despite all the drama following their separation, Abrenica revealed he and Padilla are still in touch with each other.

“Sa kabila ng lahat nang nangyayaring ito, constant pa rin 'yung communication namin lalo na kapag tungkol sa mga bata. Tuloy pa rin ang pag-uusap naming dalawa.”

When asked what stage of moving on he’s now at, Abrenica said: “Acceptance, yes. Forgiveness tapos na rin. Ang pinaka-[importante] doon is kung paano patatawarin 'yung sarili mo eh. Pinatawad ko na ba 'yung sarili ko, yes.”

For the actor, it’s important to always remember that they were really good friends before all the drama happened.

“Magkaibigan talaga kami. Kung titingnan niyo sa sampung taon na pagkakakilala namin ni Kylie, magkaibigan talaga kami. I think sa 10 years, I know she knows this, we're best friends. Kasi 'yung isa't-isa 'yung takbuhan namin noon,” he said.

On whether they could still be best friends moving forward, he said: “Yes, oo. Iba lang 'yung sitwasyon ngayon. Pero ako, I'm open kasi hindi mo puwedeng kalimutan 'yung sampung taon niyong pagkakaibigan.”