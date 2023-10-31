THROWBACK: Joey Paras happy to be compared to Vice Ganda

MANILA -- Comedian Joey Paras, who passed away last Sunday, was once compared to superstar Vice Ganda.

In a previous interview with screen veteran Boy Abunda, Paras said he considered it a compliment to be compared to the "It's Showtime" host.

"Hindi ko alam [saan nanggaling], actually napa-flatter talaga ako na mai-compare kay Vice kasi milya-milya 'yung layo ng narating ni Vice," he said.

Paras and Vice have worked on several projects.

"Hindi pa kami ganoon ka-close pero nag-work kami before sa 'Sisterakas.' Pero noong ginawa ni Vice ang 'MMK,' 'yung buhay niya, ako 'yung best friend niya doon. Sana naalala ni Vice, sana," Paras said.

Aside from being a screen and theater actor, Paras also revealed in another interview that he also auditioned to be part of '90s group Smokey Mountain when he was 12.

"Hindi nga ako natanggap kasi si Geneva (Cruz) ang pumasa, sumubok ako," Paras shared.

Paras got his big break when he starred in the award-winning indie movie "Last Supper Number Three." He also won best supporting actor at the Cinemalaya Film Festival for the film "Babagwa."

Paras died on Sunday after a series of heart attacks as confirmed by his niece Zciara Fabian.

The family is now appealing for financial help to deal with hospital and funeral expenses. Those who wish to help can do so via Fabian's GCash account (09053414847).