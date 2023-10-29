Theater actor and comedian Joey Paras passes away

MANILA - Theater actor and comedian Joey Paras has died after a series of heart attacks on Sunday, October 29.



Zciara Fabian confirmed the passing of her uncle to ABS-CBN News and revealed that earlier on Sunday, Paras had two episodes of heart attacks before he was rushed to the hospital nearest to the comedian's residence in Molino in Bacoor, Cavite.

Fabian said her uncle's pacemaker saved his life from those attacks.



"Ang kasama niya po sa bahay 'yung kasambahay niyang bago, 'yung kasa-kasama niya. Ang nangyari daw po, inatake ng dalawang beses nung umaga. Pero dahil may device po siya sa dibdib niya, 'yun po yung pumipigil ng atake niya," said Fabian.

"Parang nag-okay pa po siya after nung dalawang atake niya, based po ito sa kwento nung kasama niya sa bahay. Tapos nung hapon, kumain pa raw po, saka natulog. Nung natulog, hindi na raw po magising nung kasama. Kaya kinontok na po nung kasama niya sa bahay 'yung tita ko at mama ko."



She added her uncle still had a weak heartbeat when they brought him to the hospital.



"Tinubuhan pa raw po kaso nag-flatline na raw po talaga. Nung dinala raw po may konting heartbeat pa, pero 'yun na nga po nag-flatline na po kaya tinakpan na raw po," Fabian added.



Before Sunday, Paras had been dealing with the attacks earlier this week.



"This week, nagcha-chat pa po kami nang konti. Inaatake daw po siya sa banyo, pag nagsi-CR siya. Ang nangyayari po kasi kapag inaatake siya, parang nawawalan siya ng malay pero nagigising din po siya dahil din po dun sa device na nakakabit sa kanya," Fabian said.



Fabian believes that her uncle got more depressed after his dog passed away.



As far as she can recall, the theater actor had his first heart operation back in 2013. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital for check-ups and heart procedures.



"Lagi pong may bara, hirap siyang huminga. Dati po kasi nung ako yung kasama niya sa bahay niya, ako rin po yung lagi niyang kasama sa ospital noon. Many times na rin po siya na-angioplasty at angiogram," Fabian said.



According to Fabian, most of Paras' savings had already been used for his hospitalizations and maintenance medications. Just to make ends meet and pay for the medical bills, the TV and film actor-host would do sideline writing jobs since he can no longer physically work in front of the camera.

The family is now appealing for financial help to deal with hospital and funeral expenses. Those who wish to help can do so via Fabian's GCash account (09053414847).



FROM THE ARCHIVES