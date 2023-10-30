Joey Paras' family appeals for help

MANILA — After the death of theater actor and comedian Joey Paras, his family needs help.

In a series of Facebook posts, his relative Zciara Fabian appealed to the public for help to pay for Paras' hospital and medical bills. Those who wish to help can do so via Fabian's GCash account (0905-3414847).

"Currently, his remains is still at the hospital's morgue. We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills," Fabian said.

"Sa mga nagtatanong naman po kung (kailan) at saan ibuburol magpo-post na lang po kami,as of now po kasi inaayos pa po si Tito at need pa pong i-settle ang bills niya para mai-transfer na po siya sa QC. Pasensiya na po sa mga hindi ko nare-replyan," she added in another post.

Fabian earlier confirmed the passing of her uncle to ABS-CBN News and revealed that earlier on Sunday, Paras had two episodes of heart attacks before he was rushed to the hospital nearest to the comedian's residence in Molino in Bacoor, Cavite.



As far as she can recall, the theater actor had his first heart operation back in 2013. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital for check-ups and heart procedures.



According to Fabian, most of Paras' savings had already been used for his hospitalizations and maintenance medications. Just to make ends meet and pay for the medical bills, the TV and film actor-host would take on writing jobs on he side since he can no longer physically work in front of the camera.

