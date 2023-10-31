MANILA – "It's Showtime" is searching for the best dance groups in the country for its new segment and talent competition "It's Showdown."

"It's Showdown" is open to dance groups aged 16 and older, whether all boys, all girls, all LGBTQIA+ and mixed with 10 to 20 members. Those who wish to audition must prepare a two-minute performance.

"It's Showtime" made its grand return last Saturday, October 28.

On Monday, "It's Showtime" kicked off "It's Showdown" with AMK Rock Nation as its first winner.

