MANILA -- "It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis and Vhong Navarro turned to social media to mark the 14th anniversary of ABS-CBN's noontime program.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Curtis shared a compilation of her funny and favorite moments in the show.

"14 years with so many mems. There’s a part na nakakaiyak but don’t worry made it bawi right away to make you guys laugh again with some pretty solid moments. Grabe hirap to compile all of my faves but this is what I could find on TikTok but I’m sure there’s so much more. Sad we aren’t celebrating with you on air today but hey, just a few more sleeps! Showtime will be right back! Happy anniversary Madlang People and Showtime fam! We love you guys!" Curtis wrote.

Vice Ganda and Navarro took to Facebook to greet their "Showtime" family a happy anniversary.

"Happy 14’th anniversary my It’s Showtime family!!!! You are worth all the joy and pain. You are worth fighting for. To more years full of love with you and the Madlang People!!! Papapapapapapa ra papa!!!!" Vice posted.

"Maraming salamat, Madlang Pips sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta at pagmamahal sa It’s Showtime! Happy 14th Anniversary my Showtime fam!" Navarro wrote.

Karylle and Jugs Jugueta also greeted their "Showtime" family.

Before their much-awaited return on air this Saturday, the hosts of "It's Showtime" took a short break in Hong Kong.

