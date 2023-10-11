‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ to replace ‘Showtime’ for 12 days

MANILA – ABS-CBN is offering a new game show to temporarily brighten the noontime beginning Saturday, October 14, while “It’s Showtime” serves its suspension.

Luis Manzano leads the game and variety show "It's Your Lucky Day," which will replace “It's Showtime” for 12 days.

He will be joined by Kapamilya host Robi Domingo, “Dirty Linen” star Jennica Garcia and "Magandang Buhay" host and comedienne Melai Cantiveros to bring fun to the new ABS-CBN program.

Some celebrity guests are also expected to take part in the two-week show.

The program will feature a new set of original games and segments until October 27 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV. It will also be available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Earlier this week, ABS-CBN announced that it will not appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend "It's Showtime.”

“We respect the authority of MTRCB, but we humbly maintain that the program did not break any pertinent law. Our heartfelt thanks to our viewers for their unwavering love and support for "It's Showtime," which will return on October 28 stronger and better than ever,” the statement stated.

