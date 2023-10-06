READ: Statement on ABS-CBN’s decision not to appeal MTRCB’s ruling on ‘Showtime’

After careful consideration, ABS-CBN has decided not to appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the MTRCB on "It's Showtime" and instead serve the 12-day suspension starting October 14.

We respect the authority of MTRCB, but we humbly maintain that the program did not break any pertinent law.

Our heartfelt thanks to our viewers for their unwavering love and support for "It's Showtime," which will return on October 28 stronger and better than ever.

Maraming salamat, Madlang People!

