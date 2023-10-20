LOOK: 'Showtime' hosts take a break in Hong Kong

The hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" are taking advantage of their temporary break with a trip to Hong Kong.

Photos and videos of their moments together abroad were posted in their respective social media accounts.

Present were Vice Ganda, Ion Perez, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis, Teddy Corpuz, Jackie Gonzaga, Karylle and Ryan Bang.

Also in attendance were Karylle's husband Yael Yuzon and Corpuz's wife.

The hosts are taking a much-needed break before they return to "It's Showtime" next Saturday, October 28.

"Magsasama-sama tayo muli para sa Mini Ms. U: The Cutest Finale. Kaya madlang people, we will be right back. Mami-miss namin kayo, pero mabilis lang 'yan. Kaya magkita-kita tayo muli," Navarro assured viewers before serving their 12-day suspension.

This after ABS-CBN decided not to appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend the noontime show.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC