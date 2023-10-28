We’re back! ‘Showtime’ returns in grand way

Photo from Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The wait is finally over.

After 12 days of absence, the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime!” made a grand comeback on Saturday to the delight of the loyal audience.

“Yes we’re back and we miss you, madlang people,” Vice Ganda told the audience after a two-week hiatus.

The opening number was filled with songs and dances among the hosts led by Vice, Anne Curtis, and Jhong Hilario.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Keeping in the theme of “comeback,” all the production numbers highlighted the idea of strong return as #ItsShowtimeReturns earned the top spot in the trending topic on X, formerly Twitter.

And the glow of “Showtime” hosts appeared to be coming from a break which they used to recharge and relax.

“Fully charged kaming lahat para pasayahin na naman ang madlang people natin,” Vice continued.

Nost of the hosts took a trip to Hong Kong for a short vacation during the suspension of the show.

“Showtime” hosts also acknowledged the game show “It’s Your Lucky Day” that replaced them temporarily on air in the past couple of weeks.

“Thank you dahil itinuloy nyo ang pagpapasaya sa maraming ka-Lucky. Saludo kami sa inyo. Mabuhay kayo,” Hilario said.

“Ang ganda-ganda ng na-provide nilang entertainment and pagsalo sa madlang people. Kay Luis at sa buong crew po ninyo, congratulations. Thank you very much,” Vice added.

ABS-CBN decided not to appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend the noontime show.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC