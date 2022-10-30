‘Drag Race PH’ opens auditions for season 2

MANILA — Hit reality series “Drag Race Philippines” on Sunday opened their auditions for the next drag superstar.

In an announcement, the show said that aspirants for the second season of the show may apply until Dec. 1.

LOOK: @dragraceph is now holding auditions for their second season. Aspirants may submit their requirements till December 1. | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/kH2a2ORP19 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 30, 2022

“Mabu-haaay, Season 2! Casting has officially begun for #DragRacePH S2!” the show said in a tweet.

“If you have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to become the Philippines’ Next Drag Superstar, show us how you pop off ate and apply before December 1 at dragraceph.com,” it added.

A week after the conclusion of the show’s debut season, American company World of Wonder (WOW) announced that “Drag Race Philippines” is renewed for season 2.

In an announcement, WOW also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

“Finally, Drag Race Philippines and Drag Race Philippines: Untucked have both been officially renewed for second seasons,” WOW said.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: