Why Richard Gutierrez remains a solid Kapamilya

MANILA -- Actor Richard Gutierrez, who renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday, shared his reasons why he chose to stay a solid Kapamilya.

"Despite all the challenges of the network, alam naman natin na ang ABS-CBN ay nag-pivot at ngayon ay ang ABS-CBN ang forefront when it comes to digital content and collaborations, and quality, world-class content," Gutierrez told members of entertainment media after the signing ceremony.

"For me doon mo makikita ang resilience ng isang company. No matter what the difficulties, the trials, they were able to pivot and do it successfully. You know hindi madali 'yon para sa isang kumpanya tulad ng ABS-CBN pero I like how resilient they are and they were able to pivot and start a new journey and new trend in our industry and I like being part of that. There's a silver lining in all of these and that's ABS-CBN is now the forefront of digital content in the country," Gutierrez said.

In the interview, Gutierrez, who just finished the hit action series "The Iron Heart," said he is set to do another action series next year.

Asked if he has no plans of going back to doing drama projects, Gutierrez said: "Right now ang focus ko is really developing my strength and skills as an actor. And I really enjoy doing action. I really enjoy telling action-packed stories. I think para rin siya sa buong pamilya. Kapag gumawa ka ng action kuha mo ang male audience, kung mo ang mga bata. And you can tell so many different stories with an action series. And as an actor kapag pinanood mo 'yung 'Iron Heart' hindi mo kakalimutan 'yung pagiging romantic lead mo, hindi mo naman kakalimutan 'yung pagiging dramatic actor mo kasi you are telling a story. The drama is still part of that journey but you are adding action element to it. That's captivating audiences and may wow factor. So I think 'yun ang plus. The action is the plus in the storytelling but you are still telling normal stories; you just give it another layer of action," Gutierrez said.

If given a chance, Gutierrez said he also hopes to work with Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu and even younger stars like Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

