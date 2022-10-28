JM de Guzman reveals real score with Donnalyn Bartolome

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman is planning to court celebrity vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome.

In an interview with members of entertainment media early this week, De Guzman admitted that he has feelings for Bartolome.

"Isa niya po akong tagahanga. Mayroon akong ano sa kanya, may gusto ako sa kanya," de Guzman said in a report published by entertainment website PEP.

Asked if he is courting the online celebrity, De Guzman said: "Sana. ... Nagpaparamdam-paramdam."

"Sobrang bait. Sobrang headstrong, wise, responsable and independent," the actor said about Bartolome.

Asked if the vlogger knows about his feelings, De Guzman said: "Ngayon malalamaan na niya."

According to De Guzman, he is now ready for a new relationship. "Matagal-tagal na rin akong wala sa relasyon," he said.

Early this month, Bartolome threw a surprise birthday party for de Guzman, prompting the actor to say that whoever her boyfriend will be is one lucky guy.

De Guzman is one of the stars of upcoming series "Linlang" with Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu and Maricel Soriano.

"Sirst time ko sa Dreamscape at first time ko makakatrabaho sina Paulo Avelino. Si Kim Chiu sa movie pa lang, sa teleserye first time. Si Ms. Maricel Soriano first time," he said.



