MANILA – JM de Guzman thanked Donnalyn Bartolome for throwing a surprise birthday party for him.

De Guzman shared photos and videos from the celebration on his Instagram page while thanking Bartolome and to everyone who remembered his special day.

“Salamat sa pagbati sa bumati at babati pa lamang. Ako ay lubos na nagalalak sa mga dumayo sa aking kaarawan,” he said.

De Guzman said he never thought he would see Fliptop rappers Loonie, Smugglaz, Shehyee, and Anygma perform live.

“Kayo ang mga inspirasyon ko at hanga ako sa inyong mga talent,” he said.

Towards the end of his post, De Guzman addressed Bartolome regarding the surprise party.

“@donna may ginintuan kang puso para mabigyan mo ako ng pagkakataon na lumigaya. Hindi pa ako nasorpresa ng ganito at lubos ang aking ligaya. Napakabuti mong tao,” he added.

De Guzman said whoever the boyfriend of Bartolome will be is one lucky guy.

It remains unclear whether there is anything romantic going on between De Guzman and Bartolome.

