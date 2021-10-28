Photo from Kylie Padilla's Instagram account

Amid controversies surrounding her personal life, actress Kylie Padilla has reminded women to value their essence and know that they are worth hearing.

In an interview with FAIR magazine, Padilla opened up about empowering herself and other women, stressing the importance of sticking with truth.

“Honestly, I used to want to be a role model. But I know that I am not. Being a role model is a heavy shoes to fill. I’m not sure if I want to be one anymore. What I want women to know is that life will be challenging,” she said.

“I want women to cherish the growth of their minds, their souls and their spirit—the value of their essence. So much focus is put on our looks when our real value should really be focused on our values and inner strength,” she added.

Padilla also said women should have something to say that is worth hearing.

The actress added that she feels empowered every time she embraces who she is -- accepting the good and the bad about herself.

“In every moment, whatever emotions or thoughts, I try to find myself beneath all of it— my essence…more than my looks and even intelligence. It is empowering once I find my truth and stick to it,” Padilla said.

When asked about her idea of moving forward, Padilla answered two things: change and acceptance.

She said moving forward means letting go of the “version of yourself that has expired.”

“You have to accept your mistakes and actively move to be changed—change your habits, your beliefs, your thinking pattern. Otherwise you will be stuck replaying scenarios in your head while trying to move on,” Padilla said.

“It will feel like you are leashed to your past and you are suffocating trying to pull away. Set yourself free and take off the leash before you walk away.”

Padilla recently made headlines after her estranged husband Aljur Abrenica broke his silence and posted a scathing statement, insinuating about the actress’ alleged infidelity.

Following Abrenica’s shocking statement, Padilla posted a cryptic quote about being made to feel guilty for other people's mistakes.

Padilla and Abrenica tied the knot in 2018. They have two sons, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

