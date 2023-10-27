Troy Laureta releases third OPM album 'Dalamhati'

MANILA -- Filipino-American music artist Troy Laureta has released his third and final OPM album "Dalamhati: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, Vol. 3."

Lyrics videos of the tracks "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" by Loren Aldred and Pia Toscano, "Ang Huling El Bimbo" by Morissette and "Pangarap Ko'y Ibigin Ka" by Ogie Alcasid are now available on the official YouTuba channel of Star Music.

The album's lead single, a reworking of the OPM classic "Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika" featuring Martin Nievera on vocals, was released earlier.

The 24-track album also includes new versions of other OPM hits such as Apo Hiking Society's "When I Met You" by Lalah Hathaway, "Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita" by Dessa and "Kailan Kaya" by Katharine McPhee.

"Dalamhati" is Laureta's follow up to his albums “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1,” which was released in November 2020; and "Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2," which came out the following year.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

"For over a year and a half, I’ve worked l hard to produce an album that I believed authentically represented who I am as an artist, a producer and a musician. It hasn’t been an easy journey to get to this point, but I am proud that I am able to shine light on both the good and bad moments of my journey. The result is a body of work that literally turned lemons into sweet, delicious lemonade with a hint of ube on top, darling!" Laureta wrote on Instagram.

"I pray that this album brings inspiration, representation and pride to the OPM scene and to the Filipino people. I pray it becomes a beacon of hope for any Filipino creative that believes their voice matters… because it does. And it took a while for me realize and embody that. We matter. I am and forever will be a proud, GAY, BROWN, full-figured, Filipino-American, who only wanted to just be seen and heard in such a crazy industry," he continued.

"My heart and soul goes to all the beautiful artists, creatives, musicians media outlets, my beautiful fans and everything in between that played a part in making these album come true and a success. With these 3 albums, WE have profoundly made our mark on not just Filipino music but music as a whole. From the comfort of my pandemic apartment in 2020, armed with farfetched dreams, a microphone and a piano, we managed to bring Filipino music to the entire world.

"From 'Kaibigan' to 'Giliw' to 'Dalamhati,' maraming maraming salamat po for your continued love and support for my albums. It means the world to me. I will never ever ever ever fucking forget this moment. Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat! Isang karalangan po! Maraming salamat! Like me char … she’s OUT NOW!!"



