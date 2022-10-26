Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis joke about having a feud in the live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- “Magkaaway tayo!” Vice Ganda reminded Anne Curtis, in jest, as they faced each other on “It’s Showtime” in its live episode Wednesday following rumors of their supposed rift.

The comedy superstar, who returned to “It’s Showtime” after a weeks-long absence, had addressed his rumored feud with Curtis with a series of sarcastic tweets on Tuesday. Curtis countered with a humorous tweet of her own, which similarly went viral on Twitter.

Ikaw talaga. Sa edad mong 57 Ulyanin na ha. Hindi kamay nalunok ko. Paa. Paa na May bakal. Pero ok lang ung sez! May 3 ka pa naman natitira. 😘 https://t.co/vBBTkziMCI — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) October 24, 2022

The long-time friends and co-hosts continued their back-and-forth in the opening minutes of the noontime program, with Vice Ganda quipping, “Thirteen years na kami magkaaway, hindi niyo lang alam!”

“Hindi na namin kinaya. Hindi na talaga kinaya,” Curtis said.

Referring to her viral retort to Vice Ganda, Curtis added: “Hindi talaga ako magpapatalo. Slow man ako in person, pero ‘pag may time ako mag-isip, I got you.”

Vice Ganda teased that Curtis’ had help forming her witty response. “Maganda ‘yung clapback, e!”

He joked that he will have the last say, not Curtis, inviting viewers to a live tell-all on social media. “Kaya, madlang people, abangan niyo, tonight, mag-pi-Facebook live ako. May mga resibo ako!” Vice Ganda said, laughing.

The rest of the hosts of “It’s Showtime” then joined, coming up with funny conflicts, in response to speculation that they have been going through a rough patch.

Turning serious, Vice Ganda told his fellow hosts and the audience: “I’m so happy we’re back. Nandidito na tayo. Group hug!”

