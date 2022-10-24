Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis are two of the original co-hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ since 2009. Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin, @annecurtissmith



MANILA — Vice Ganda put to rest rumors of a supposed rift among the hosts of “It’s Showtime” on Monday, with a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets imagining wacky scenarios of the supposed conflict.

The speculation, including an alleged gap with his long-time co-host and known close friend Anne Curtis, came amid Vice Ganda’s long absence from “It’s Showtime” in the past three weeks. The comedy superstar briefly returned for two episodes, but was unable to resume hosting duties last week.

Over the weekend, he shared his heartbreak over being absent from the grand finals of the queer pageant Miss Q&A on Saturday, saying he was not allowed to return “for a valid reason.”

He also apologized to his loyal fans of viewers of “It’s Showtime” for his extended absence.

However, not all his fans had an understanding response to Vice Ganda’s apology, going by the comedy superstar’s exchange with a follower on Monday.

The fan tweeted to Vice Ganda, unedited: “Ano ba problem ms vice? Bakit natitiis mo Kaming nga followers mo at ang viewers ng showtime. Finals last Saturday siguro naman kahit may shooting pwede Kang payagan ng producer na mag absent kahit one day Lang. Siguro nga totoo na Hindi na kayo ok ng mga cast ng showtime.”

Vice Ganda “confirmed,” in jest, that the “It’s Showtime” cast and crew are indeed going through a rough patch, citing joke examples of the supposed tiff between him and Curtis, Jhong Hilario and Ion Perez, and Teddy Corpuz and Ryan Bang. To add color, he even imagined the “biggest issue” they have had to contend with — the “pregnancy” of Jugs Jugueta.

“Una, TOTOONG MAGAKAAWAY KAMI NI ANNE. Matagal na tong alitan na to na di naayos. Its been 13yrs na di maresolve ang issue kung sino samin ang chaka. And last week nga ay umabot na sa sampalan. Nalunok nya ang kamay ko at till now di ko pa nababawi. I hate anne for life!” he tweeted.

Turning serious, Vice Ganda greeted “It’s Showtime” on its 13th anniversary on air, saying he is scheduled to return on Wednesday, October 26.

See below Vice Ganda’s hilarious tweets about the “controversy” surrounding the noontime show:

Totoo po lahat ng mga nasa isip nyo. Wala naman po talagang dahilan kung bat ako absent last sat. Tinamad lang ako talaga. At totoong may mga issues kami ngayon sa showtime. Ang cast at ang direktor. At oras na para ipaalam ko sa inyo ang mga nangyayari para matapos na. https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

Una, TOTOONG MAGAKAAWAY KAMI NI ANNE. Matagal na tong alitan na to na di naayos. Its been 13yrs na di maresolve ang issue kung sino samin ang chaka. And last week nga ay umabot na sa sampalan. Nalunok nya ang kamay ko at till now di ko pa nababawi. I hate anne for life! https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

Pangalawa, last week nagsapakan si Jhong at si Ion. Magpartner kasi sila sa Magpasikat at hirap na hirap si Ion na magchoreo dahil mabagal pumick up ng sayaw si Jhong. Di makuha ni Jhong ang step ng LintikNaPagIbig at napikon na si Ion at nagpang abot sila. https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

Pangatlo, NAGMURAHAN SI TEDDY AT RYAN SA STUDIO. Nagpakulot kasi si Teddy sa Salon ni Ryan. Nangako si Ryan na maganda ang kalalabasan nito. Pagtapos magpakulot ay dumiretso na si Teddy sa studio ng masaya naman. Pagkita ni Ryan ay nagsorry ito. Ayun minura sya ni Teddy. https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

At eto na nga ang pang apat at pinakamalaking issue na kinakaharap ngayon ng showtime. Sinubukan nilang itago ito pero alam ko namang lalabas din sa takdang oras. Madlang People…….nabuntis ni Direk Jon Moll si Jugz. https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

Ayan po ang mga dahilan ng mga away at kaguluhan sa showtime. Tama ang mga nasa isip nyo. Kaya naman tamad na tamad nakong pumasok. At dahil dyan gusto ko ng magresign. At dahil gusto ko ng magresign ay may contract signing po ako next next week. Ok na po?? Happy?? 🤪 https://t.co/mqfH6snGoV — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

Happy 13’th Anniversary It’s Showtime!!! See u Wednesday! Miss u and love u!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 24, 2022

