LOOK: Sarah G featured on Times Square billboard

Sarah Geronimo has marked another milestone as she appeared on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

The country’s Pop Superstar was shown on the massive digital billboard as part of Spotify’s “Equal” campaign, which puts the spotlight on women creators on the platform from around the world.

In a social media post on Monday, Geronimo shared a photo of the billboard and expressed how honored she is to be featured in it.

"Thank you so much @spotifyph for this opportunity! So honored to be EQUAL PH's ambassador for October. Keep streaming the Spotify EQUAL PH playlist, and let's continue to celebrate women, no matter the day," she captioned her post.

Two weeks ago, Geronimo made headlines when she released her much-awaited comeback single "Dati-Dati."

Geronimo’s last studio album, “This 15 Me,” was released back in 2018, marking her 15th anniversary in showbiz. It remains to be seen if she will also release a new album.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

