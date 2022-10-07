Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo on Friday released her much-awaited comeback single "Dati-Dati."

The song is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Geronimo’s last studio album, “This 15 Me,” was released back in 2018, marking her 15th anniversary in showbiz. It remains to be seen if she will also release a new album.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

