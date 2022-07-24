'I'm finally back home': Sarah G makes 'ASAP' return

MANILA - The Philippines' Pop Star, Sarah Geronimo, returned Sunday to “ASAP Natin 'To” after more than a year of going on hiatus.

The mainstays of the concert show led by Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez gave Geronimo a grand welcome by performing her hits such as “Forever’s Not Enough,” “Tala,” “Kilometro,” and “Isa Pang Araw” before she took the stage.

For her much-anticipated return, Geronimo herself introduced the “Sarah G Specials” where, for Sunday's episode, she was featured in music video-like performance of her own song “Duyan.”

It was later revealed that she conceptualized the whole video, which was directed by Paolo Valenciano.

“Mga Kapamilya, ka-A2Z at Kapatid, na-miss ko kayo. Sana na-miss niyo rin ako. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa aking mga Kapamilya in ABS-CBN, Viva, and of course sa ASAP family ko," Geronimo said in a pre-recorded clip before her performance.

“Salamat sa lahat ng aking mga co-performers and of course sa lahat ng Popsters na talaga namang matiyagang naghintay. From the bottom of my heart, maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na pagsuporta,” she continued.

“Now, I am finally back home, of course only here in ABS-CBN. Samahan niyo po akong muli as I once again share my music. Ito ang Sarah G Specials only here on ‘ASAP Natin To'."

Aside from marking her return to television after a long break, Geronimo is also celebrating her birthday. Her performance on "ASAP Natin To" came a day before her special day.

Geronimo has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety program since 2004.

She last performed on the “ASAP” stage in its November 1, 2020 episode followed by taped and remote performances, like her revival of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.”

She missed the "ASAP" Christmas episode, the show’s transition to additional free TV airing on TV5, and its 26th anniversary in February 2021.