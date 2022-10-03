Sarah Geronimo teases music comeback

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo is gearing up for her music comeback, going by a teaser released on her social media pages Monday.

“Kailan makasama muli? Sarah G is back,” her official accounts teased with an image showing half of Geronimo’s face.

Seen in the poster is the logo of Viva Records, Geronimo’s long-time record label, indicating that new music is involved.

Geronimo’s last studio album, “This 15 Me,” was released in 2018, marking her 15th anniversary in showbiz. It remains to be seen whether the comeback pertains to a new album, single, or a show.

Geronimo, 34, has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

