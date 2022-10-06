Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo poses in new photos showing her transformation. Twitter: @JustSarahG

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo surprised her fans Thursday with her new look as seen in photos that signal her music comeback.

In the past week, Geronimo’s social media pages have been teasing her new project with images showing only a part of her face.

On the night before the mystery project’s October 7 release, Geronimo’s transformation was finally seen in full view.

Previous teasers included lines believed to be lyrics: “Kailan makasama muli? ‘Di mawala sa isipan.”

“Parang kailan lang tayo’y magkasama,” Thursday’s teaser added.

Parang kailan lang tayo'y magkasama



10.07.2022 pic.twitter.com/zmxmemeN7t — Sarah Geronimo (@JustSarahG) October 6, 2022

Another animated image or GIF showed a vinyl spinning with the logo of Viva Records, Geronimo’s long-time record label, indicating that new music is involved.

Geronimo’s last studio album, “This 15 Me,” was released in 2018, marking her 15th anniversary in showbiz. It remains to be seen whether the comeback pertains to a new album, single, or a show.

Geronimo, 34, has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC