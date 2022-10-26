Ex-'PBB' housemate Lou Yanong shares dream roles

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lou Yanong hopes to land more acting projects.

In Star Magic Inside News on Tuesday, Yanong said that she wants to be cast as the best friend of a lead character.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Gusto ko talaga maging makulit na best friend ng bida. Pangarap ko talaga yon, 'yung nangsusulsol 'wag mo yang anuhin' ganoon, gusto ko 'yung ganoon," Yanong said.

Yanong said she's also open to do contravida roles like Janella Salvador's character Regina/Valentina in ABS-CBN's "Mars Ravelo's Darna."



"Gusto ko rin minsan maging contravida like it's interesting to do something that's out of your comfor zone or who you are. Contravida naman ako pero sa mga close friends ko lang, gusto ko ma-feel 'yung ganoon," she said.

"Nakakatuwa si Ms. Janella Salvador sa 'Darna.' Minsan pina-practice ko 'yung lines niya parang 'tama na, manahimik kayo diyan,' ganun. It's something I want to explore also," Yanong said.

Yanong has already showed her acting skills in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" with Kaila Estrada.

In Inside News, Yanong also shared her recent modeling experiences and milestones.

Yanong's photo was featured in the fashion magazine Vogue Philippines. She also walked the runway for a popular makeup brand and for an international designer.

"Nakita ko siya sa Instagram, nakita ko 'yung mentions, nakita ko Vogue, akala ko edit lang ng supporters ko. Kasi nalimutan ko na may Vogue na sa Philippines... Hindi nasabi naman 'yung name ko or anything but I am just happy that my photo was there. For any model, for any personality, parang to be seen sa website na 'yon, sa page na 'yon was just amazing," Yanong said.



Related video: