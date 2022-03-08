MANILA -- In celebration of Women's Month, ABS-CBN's long-running drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" will feature the empowering and inspiring life story of former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Karen Bordador, who was jailed over a drug-related case for five years.

In a digital media conference on Tuesday, Bordador turned emotional as she finally gets the chance to share her story.

"Earlier nung nag-briefing kami at nakita namin 'yung video for the first time, I really cried. I can't believe na my story will be shared finally. Para sa kaalaman po niyo, I am a big fan of 'MMK.' Sa loob ng kulungan, pinapanood ko 'yan every Saturday and we would talk aboout how we would dream be part of this. Honestly, 2 parts is not even enough for that five years I've spent inside," she said.

"This sharing is not to set me free but it's to set a lot of people free and to make them realize that life is great," she added.

In August 2016, Bordador and her then-boyfriend Emilio Lim were arrested and charged with possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Both were acquitted and released in June 2021, after a Pasig City court found “questions of credibility” in the witness statements and that testimonies contradicted CCTV footage presented as evidence.

After her release, Bordador sought to resume her career, first by re-introducing herself and chronicling her experience through a vlog.

She joined the celebrity edition of “PBB” in mid-October.

Playing Bordador in the "MMK" episode is "Viral Scandal" actress Kaila Estrada.

"Honestly, I am so overwhelmed. You know watching the trailer and seeing it come to life, I am so, so grateful and excited for everybody to see it. Karen's story is a story of strong woman who is met with a difficult situation pero pinili niyang lumaban para sa katotohanan ng buong tapang at hindi sumuko. It inspired me so much and I'm sure it will inspire everybody," said Estrada, who is starring in her first-ever "MMK" episode.

"Karen, it was an honor to portray you. You are the epitome of a strong woman for me. And I am just so grateful and it was truly and honor even meet you. So thank you so much for trusting me," she added.

The 2-part special will also show the "unconditional love" of Bordador's mother Norie, who will be played by screen veteran Shamaine Buencamino.

"Norie's love for Karen is beyond words. She almost gave up her own life just to make sure that Karen is supported and she's safe inside the jail. Ang hirap po talaga nang pinagdaanan nila. Pero the strength of a mother's love ay buhay na buhay sa kuwento po nila," Buencamino said.

Also part of the upcoming "MMK" episode helmed by Raz dela Torre and and written by Maribel Ilag and Arah Jell Badayos is former "PBB" housemate Lou Yanong.

"MMK" featuring the life story of Bordador will air on March 12 and 19.

"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.