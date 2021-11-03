‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Karen Bordador turns emotional as she recalls her time in jail, in the November 3 episode of the reality show. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Former DJ Karen Bordador opened up about her time in prison in the November 3 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” amid a task where she and her housemates faced consequences for breaking house rules.

Bordador and her housemates spent the night as “inmates,” away from the comforts of convenience of the regular house, as punishment for their violations in the past week.

The challenge prompted a number of housemates to wonder how Bordador coped during her detainment over a drug-related case for five years.

Bordador and her then-boyfriend Emilio Lim were arrested in August 2016, and were charged with possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Both were acquitted and released in June this year, after a Pasig City court found “questions of credibility” in the witness statements and that testimonies contradicted CCTV footage presented as evidence.

After her release, Bordador sought to resume her career, first by re-introducing herself and chronicling her experience through a vlog in late August.

She was revealed as an official housemate of the “Kumunity” edition of “PBB” in mid-October.

In the confession room, where housemates get to talk with “Kuya,” Bordador recalled that her family was gravely affected by her imprisonment.

“I was hoping to make them proud. Tapos biglang damay-damay na po ‘yun. Iyong buong kapangalan mo, maaapektuhan,” she said.

Bordador was tearful as she recounted feeling her mother’s “unconditional love,” despite the impact the situation had had on the latter’s own professional life.

She then shared how she overcame the mental toll of being incarcerated for years.

“Pag nakulong ang isang tao, hindi lang katawan ang nakukulong. Bahala ka na kung isasabay mo ang utak mo at puso mo sa pagkakakulong mo,” she said.

“Pero, dahil gumigising ka pa, nakakakita ka pa ng ngumingiti, at nagdadasal ka, mari-realize mo na may maganda pa na darating,” Bordador said.

Aside from Bordador’s recollection of her detainment, the “PBB” task also spurred a worsening conflict involving Albie Casiño, whose short temper started to concern his housemates.

Here are other highlights of the episode, chronicling Day 19:

